All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3814 North Arlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3814 North Arlington Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:08 PM

3814 North Arlington Avenue

3814 North Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3814 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in Lawrence Township off 38th & Arlington close to schools, I-465, restaurants, shopping and more! This ranch style home features a formal dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms and ceramic tile flooring. 1-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Move-In Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue have any available units?
3814 North Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3814 North Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3814 North Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 North Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 North Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3814 North Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 North Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3814 North Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3814 North Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 North Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3814 North Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3814 North Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College