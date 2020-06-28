3814 North Arlington Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in Lawrence Township off 38th & Arlington close to schools, I-465, restaurants, shopping and more! This ranch style home features a formal dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms and ceramic tile flooring. 1-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Move-In Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.