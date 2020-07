Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located on the north end of Pike Township and is close to St. Vincent Hospital, the interstate and local schools. This property features large living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast area, washer/dryer and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes a private bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard storage shed. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.