Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

3746 N Capitol Ave.

3746 North Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3746 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Now's your chance to get a lot of house for a little money. 3bedrooms, master on main. 2 full baths. Walk-in closets. Neutral fresh paint, new carpet. Updated kitchen, updated baths. Living room w/ decorative fireplace. Some thermal windows. Covered porch on front to watch world go back. Back porch is screened. Mature trees. New appliances in kitchen, new counters, sink. Bsmt for storage. Newer furnace, a/c, water heater approx 2011. Walk to the new Tarkington Park. And home will accept Section 8. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 N Capitol Ave. have any available units?
3746 N Capitol Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 N Capitol Ave. have?
Some of 3746 N Capitol Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 N Capitol Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3746 N Capitol Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 N Capitol Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3746 N Capitol Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3746 N Capitol Ave. offer parking?
No, 3746 N Capitol Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3746 N Capitol Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 N Capitol Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 N Capitol Ave. have a pool?
No, 3746 N Capitol Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3746 N Capitol Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3746 N Capitol Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 N Capitol Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 N Capitol Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
