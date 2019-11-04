3746 N Capitol Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Now's your chance to get a lot of house for a little money. 3bedrooms, master on main. 2 full baths. Walk-in closets. Neutral fresh paint, new carpet. Updated kitchen, updated baths. Living room w/ decorative fireplace. Some thermal windows. Covered porch on front to watch world go back. Back porch is screened. Mature trees. New appliances in kitchen, new counters, sink. Bsmt for storage. Newer furnace, a/c, water heater approx 2011. Walk to the new Tarkington Park. And home will accept Section 8. Call today!