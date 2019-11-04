3746 N Capitol Ave.

Amenities
Now's your chance to get a lot of house for a little money. 3bedrooms, master on main. 2 full baths. Walk-in closets. Neutral fresh paint, new carpet. Updated kitchen, updated baths. Living room w/ decorative fireplace. Some thermal windows. Covered porch on front to watch world go back. Back porch is screened. Mature trees. New appliances in kitchen, new counters, sink. Bsmt for storage. Newer furnace, a/c, water heater approx 2011. Walk to the new Tarkington Park. And home will accept Section 8. Call today!