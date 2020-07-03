All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3729 Pursley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3729 Pursley Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:25 AM

3729 Pursley Lane

3729 Pursley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3729 Pursley Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Pursley Lane have any available units?
3729 Pursley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3729 Pursley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Pursley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Pursley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 Pursley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3729 Pursley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Pursley Lane offers parking.
Does 3729 Pursley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Pursley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Pursley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3729 Pursley Lane has a pool.
Does 3729 Pursley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3729 Pursley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Pursley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 Pursley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Pursley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3729 Pursley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College