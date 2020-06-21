All apartments in Indianapolis
3717 Laurel Cherry Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

3717 Laurel Cherry Lane

3717 Laurel Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Laurel Cherry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Coming Soon***Completely updated and refreshed 4 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home. New flooring throughout. Fresh paint in every room. Brand new lighting, new fixtures and other finishing touches throughout the home. Open and bright breakfast room overlooking the backyard. Very spacious and welcoming feeling throughout the entire home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 7/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane have any available units?
3717 Laurel Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Laurel Cherry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane offer parking?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 Laurel Cherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
