3716 N College Ave, Unit 1

EVERYTHING NEW!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment! Enjoy a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout. Perfect apartment where roommates can each have their own full bath. Entire apartment has been updated while keeping some original features and character. Located within a quick drive of downtown or Broad Ripple. Or don't drive at all. The Red Line is just steps away!



Utilities: $50 flat fee for water/sewer. Tenants pay gas and electrical.



Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.



Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms

$1,400.00 security deposit