Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

3716 N College Ave, Unit 1

3716 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3716 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EVERYTHING NEW!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment! Enjoy a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout. Perfect apartment where roommates can each have their own full bath. Entire apartment has been updated while keeping some original features and character. Located within a quick drive of downtown or Broad Ripple. Or don't drive at all. The Red Line is just steps away!

Utilities: $50 flat fee for water/sewer. Tenants pay gas and electrical.

Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms
$1,400.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 have any available units?
3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 N College Ave, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

