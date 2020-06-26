3709 N Emerson Ave

Amenities

This 5 bedroom home at this price and condition is hard to find. The main level features hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and laundry room. The kitchen has ample cabinets & storage and an additional 10x6 pantry/butler room, as well as a mud rum that leads to the backyard, which is fenced and home to a detached 2 car garage. Fresh paint and lots of natural light! Private Sunroom on the front as well. This home is conveniently located near 38th and Emerson in Arlington Woods.