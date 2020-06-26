All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

3709 N Emerson Ave

3709 North Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3709 North Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 5 bedroom home at this price and condition is hard to find. The main level features hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and laundry room. The kitchen has ample cabinets & storage and an additional 10x6 pantry/butler room, as well as a mud rum that leads to the backyard, which is fenced and home to a detached 2 car garage. Fresh paint and lots of natural light! Private Sunroom on the front as well. This home is conveniently located near 38th and Emerson in Arlington Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 N Emerson Ave have any available units?
3709 N Emerson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3709 N Emerson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3709 N Emerson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 N Emerson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3709 N Emerson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3709 N Emerson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3709 N Emerson Ave offers parking.
Does 3709 N Emerson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 N Emerson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 N Emerson Ave have a pool?
No, 3709 N Emerson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3709 N Emerson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3709 N Emerson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 N Emerson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 N Emerson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 N Emerson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 N Emerson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
