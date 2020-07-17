All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3692 Dayflower Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3692 Dayflower Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3692 Dayflower Way

3692 Dayflower Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3692 Dayflower Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE | HUGE LOT!
Totally remodeled 2-story home with 4BD and 2.5BA's. This home is ready for you to move in and features a great open concept on the first level with a large kitchen and dining area!. New engineered hardwood floors throughout the main living area and newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All new carpet throughout. Spacious open first floor with a great flow between the kitchen, Dining Room and Great Room. The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings with a walk in closet, ans separate coat/towel closet. Second largest bedroom also features walk-in closet. Corner lot home with huge lawn and rear grassy area. Excellent location in quiet neighborhood. A place you will want to call home. Large home featuring 1,780 SF!!! Appliances included!! Home will not last long, call today to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3692 Dayflower Way have any available units?
3692 Dayflower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3692 Dayflower Way have?
Some of 3692 Dayflower Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3692 Dayflower Way currently offering any rent specials?
3692 Dayflower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3692 Dayflower Way pet-friendly?
No, 3692 Dayflower Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3692 Dayflower Way offer parking?
Yes, 3692 Dayflower Way offers parking.
Does 3692 Dayflower Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3692 Dayflower Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3692 Dayflower Way have a pool?
No, 3692 Dayflower Way does not have a pool.
Does 3692 Dayflower Way have accessible units?
No, 3692 Dayflower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3692 Dayflower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3692 Dayflower Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College