Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

3669 Birchwood Avenue

3669 Birchwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3669 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! This home is located south of Broad Ripple, minutes from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Indianapolis and walking distance to the State Fair Grounds. No detail was missed with this home's renovation. It features new modern flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, new windows. Three large bedrooms with new plush carpet. Enjoy the open concept kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances. Take a tour and see for yourself. You'll love it!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2244280384

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1271018?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue have any available units?
3669 Birchwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3669 Birchwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Birchwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Birchwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3669 Birchwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3669 Birchwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3669 Birchwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3669 Birchwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3669 Birchwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3669 Birchwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3669 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

