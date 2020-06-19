3649 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235 Northeastwood
3649 N. Wittfield is available for immediate move in. The unit recently became available. It's a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. New tenant will be required to bring their own appliances. Appliances can be rented if needed. Call or click today to check out this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
