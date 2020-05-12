All apartments in Indianapolis
3644 Pursley Lane
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

3644 Pursley Lane

3644 Pursley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Pursley Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bed 2 bath home has beautiful brick detail. It offers an open floor concept, very naturally well lit. Large master with attached full bath.Very low maintenance fenced in yard. All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Pursley Lane have any available units?
3644 Pursley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3644 Pursley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Pursley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Pursley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 Pursley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3644 Pursley Lane offer parking?
No, 3644 Pursley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3644 Pursley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 Pursley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Pursley Lane have a pool?
No, 3644 Pursley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Pursley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3644 Pursley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Pursley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 Pursley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 Pursley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 Pursley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

