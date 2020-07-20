All apartments in Indianapolis
3614 Rock Maple Drive
3614 Rock Maple Drive

3614 Rock Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Rock Maple Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,776 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Rock Maple Drive have any available units?
3614 Rock Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Rock Maple Drive have?
Some of 3614 Rock Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Rock Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Rock Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Rock Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 Rock Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3614 Rock Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Rock Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 3614 Rock Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Rock Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Rock Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 3614 Rock Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Rock Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 3614 Rock Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Rock Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Rock Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
