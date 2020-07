Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dc5bcc07f ---- This studio/apartment sits up off E Washington with a great lot and awesome neighbors. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge and stove. Look no further and schedule your showing appointment TODAY! *Rent Includes: Heat, Cooking And Common Area Charge For Utilities. (Tenant Pays Electric)



$45 App Fee Per Adult. $250 Pet Fee/Pet. $10 Monthly Pet Rent.$95 Admin Fee Paid At Move In Along W/Other Required Move In Charges.