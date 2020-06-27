3594 Christopher Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Eagledale
Amenities
on-site laundry
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Great home in the desirable Eageldale. A lot of space: 4 bedrooms and a large living room. The kitchen is spacious and offers an eat-in area. Fresh paint and new flooring and more updates. House sits on a large wooded lot. Lots of extra storage space inside the home. Fenced yard. Separate laundry room. Move in ready!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3594 Christopher Lane have any available units?
3594 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.