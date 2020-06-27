All apartments in Indianapolis
3594 Christopher Lane

3594 Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3594 Christopher Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

on-site laundry
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Great home in the desirable Eageldale. A lot of space: 4 bedrooms and a large living room. The kitchen is spacious and offers an eat-in area. Fresh paint and new flooring and more updates. House sits on a large wooded lot. Lots of extra storage space inside the home. Fenced yard. Separate laundry room. Move in ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3594 Christopher Lane have any available units?
3594 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3594 Christopher Lane have?
Some of 3594 Christopher Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, extra storage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3594 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3594 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3594 Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3594 Christopher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3594 Christopher Lane offer parking?
No, 3594 Christopher Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3594 Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3594 Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3594 Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 3594 Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3594 Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 3594 Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3594 Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3594 Christopher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
