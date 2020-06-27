3594 Christopher Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great home in the desirable Eageldale. A lot of space: 4 bedrooms and a large living room. The kitchen is spacious and offers an eat-in area. Fresh paint and new flooring and more updates. House sits on a large wooded lot. Lots of extra storage space inside the home. Fenced yard. Separate laundry room. Move in ready!!!