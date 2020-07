Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood. Large living room and dining room. Master bath with Jacuzzi tub. 2.5 car garage. Eat-in kitchen with island. Large deck off the back with built in fire pit. This home has been well taken care of, floors were recently shampooed. Washer/Dryer included. Please contact Ina Paul with inquiries

Ina Paul 317-331-1238