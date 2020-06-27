All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3565 Valley Lake Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3565 Valley Lake Drive

3565 Valley Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Valley Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Perry Township!! - This home has been completely rehabbed!! Rehab included fresh paint throughout, new flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances, updated light fixtures and so many finishing touches to make this a comfortable home!! Some of the most attractive features of this home are the fully fenced backyard, calming pond view and a spacious wood deck to enjoy the view from!! The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate family room and living room, dining room and plenty of natural sunlight. Please contact Mike for more details and to schedule a tour! michael@zuluscape.com (317)210.0018.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE2746201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Valley Lake Drive have any available units?
3565 Valley Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 Valley Lake Drive have?
Some of 3565 Valley Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Valley Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Valley Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Valley Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Valley Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Valley Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Valley Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3565 Valley Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Valley Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Valley Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3565 Valley Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Valley Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3565 Valley Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Valley Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 Valley Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
