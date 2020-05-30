3546 Dubarry Court

Amenities

This beautiful house won't break your budget! Enjoy the nicely landscaped front yard with brick accents. The great room is separated by the kitchen, and has an eat-in-kitchen. It has beautiful counter tops and plenty of cabinets! You won't need to put up a mirror in the bedroom...the closet doors give you that full mirror advantage every morning! The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining. It also has a corner fenced in lot. The master suite also comes with a half bathroom. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



