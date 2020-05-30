All apartments in Indianapolis
3546 Dubarry Court

3546 Dubarry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3546 Dubarry Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This beautiful house won't break your budget! Enjoy the nicely landscaped front yard with brick accents. The great room is separated by the kitchen, and has an eat-in-kitchen. It has beautiful counter tops and plenty of cabinets! You won't need to put up a mirror in the bedroom...the closet doors give you that full mirror advantage every morning! The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining. It also has a corner fenced in lot. The master suite also comes with a half bathroom. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 Dubarry Court have any available units?
3546 Dubarry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3546 Dubarry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3546 Dubarry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 Dubarry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 Dubarry Court is pet friendly.
Does 3546 Dubarry Court offer parking?
No, 3546 Dubarry Court does not offer parking.
Does 3546 Dubarry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3546 Dubarry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 Dubarry Court have a pool?
No, 3546 Dubarry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3546 Dubarry Court have accessible units?
No, 3546 Dubarry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 Dubarry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3546 Dubarry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3546 Dubarry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3546 Dubarry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
