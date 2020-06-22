All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3539 Brandenburg Boulevard

3539 Brandenburg Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3539 Brandenburg Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard have any available units?
3539 Brandenburg Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard have?
Some of 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Brandenburg Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 Brandenburg Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
