3532 Cork Bend Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** This 3 Bedroom home has been nicely updated from top to bottom. Beautiful carpet and flooring, neutral paint palette, granite counters and updated fixtures make this home one you will want to call home. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances. The granite counter tops compliment the cabinets and make cleaning up a breeze. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and adds to the open feel of the home. Home is pet friendly and move in ready. Come take a tour today - you will be impressed!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.