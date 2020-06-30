All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3521 Bearwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3521 Bearwood Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:26 PM

3521 Bearwood Court

3521 Bearwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3521 Bearwood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Warren Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $300 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom spacious tri-level home waiting to be decorated by you! When the heat of summer returns there is a nice large deck for entertaining! This home is the home for you!! Don't miss out on this newly listed property. It won't last long! Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Bearwood Court have any available units?
3521 Bearwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3521 Bearwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Bearwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Bearwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Bearwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Bearwood Court offer parking?
No, 3521 Bearwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Bearwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Bearwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Bearwood Court have a pool?
No, 3521 Bearwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Bearwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3521 Bearwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Bearwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Bearwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 Bearwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 Bearwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College