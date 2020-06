Amenities

patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A must see! Wonderful all brick ranch home on a cul-de-sac. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, spacious great room and large kitchen. Additional attached room may be enjoyed as kitchen breakfast room, dining room or den. Huge covered patio with large fenced yard. Bellany Park and shopping is just a couple of blocks away. Move in ready!