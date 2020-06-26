3439 South Shelby Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Amazing, newly renovated Flex/Office/Worshop space in the heart of this University Heights location w/lots of activity along the much anticipated Red Line, Garfield Park, Perry Twp & UINDY Campus. Mixed-use commercial complex has been completely renovated. Explore this very functional space which features main level entry, large bay windows in front office, private access, storage closet, Half Bathroom, large Flex Space area, dedicated parking. Area could be combined with office unit upstairs or warehouse unit behind it. With agreeable tenancy & terms, owner may modify space/build to suit. Perfect space for multiple uses:

online reseller, print shop, office w/workshop, construction company, logistics & more. This is a must see!