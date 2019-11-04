All apartments in Indianapolis
3405 Hapsburg Way

3405 Hapsburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Hapsburg Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRANKLIN/SOUTH EAST
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage
Newer ALL electric 4 bedroom home in Franklin Township. Great area, good schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Hapsburg Way have any available units?
3405 Hapsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3405 Hapsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Hapsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Hapsburg Way pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Hapsburg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3405 Hapsburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Hapsburg Way offers parking.
Does 3405 Hapsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Hapsburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Hapsburg Way have a pool?
No, 3405 Hapsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Hapsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 3405 Hapsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Hapsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Hapsburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Hapsburg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Hapsburg Way does not have units with air conditioning.

