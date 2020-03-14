All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 333 South Sherman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
333 South Sherman Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:16 PM

333 South Sherman Drive

333 South Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 South Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom,
--Detached 2-car garage
--Central air
--Fenced backyard
--Located near all the east-side amenities and Christian Park
--Cats and Dogs allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that your home is managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Large backyard,Detached 2 car garage,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 South Sherman Drive have any available units?
333 South Sherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 South Sherman Drive have?
Some of 333 South Sherman Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 South Sherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 South Sherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 South Sherman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 South Sherman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 333 South Sherman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 South Sherman Drive offers parking.
Does 333 South Sherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 South Sherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 South Sherman Drive have a pool?
No, 333 South Sherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 South Sherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 South Sherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 South Sherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 South Sherman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College