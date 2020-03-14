333 South Sherman Drive

Amenities
A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom,
--Detached 2-car garage
--Central air
--Fenced backyard
--Located near all the east-side amenities and Christian Park
--Cats and Dogs allowed
Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that your home is managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Large backyard,Detached 2 car garage,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.