Last updated July 30 2019

3326 Central Ave # 2

3326 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Available now - utilities are just $100/mo flat - easy on the budget!

Private carriage house (separate from main residence) boasts 700 sq feet, spacious bedroom and closet and an open concept along with private garage spot! Everything you need for city living without breaking the bank!

Perfectly situated between Broad Ripple and downtown, close to all the action but just far enough for peace and quiet when you need it!

Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Dogs must be under 50 lbs and cats must be declawed.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email Billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

(RLNE5044417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Central Ave # 2 have any available units?
3326 Central Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 Central Ave # 2 have?
Some of 3326 Central Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Central Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Central Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Central Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Central Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Central Ave # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3326 Central Ave # 2 offers parking.
Does 3326 Central Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 Central Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Central Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 3326 Central Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Central Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3326 Central Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Central Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Central Ave # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
