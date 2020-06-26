3326 Central Ave # 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now - utilities are just $100/mo flat - easy on the budget!



Private carriage house (separate from main residence) boasts 700 sq feet, spacious bedroom and closet and an open concept along with private garage spot! Everything you need for city living without breaking the bank!



Perfectly situated between Broad Ripple and downtown, close to all the action but just far enough for peace and quiet when you need it!



Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Dogs must be under 50 lbs and cats must be declawed.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email Billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



(RLNE5044417)