Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:46 PM

3278 Cork Bend Drive

Location

3278 Cork Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Renovation on this Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Home in Franklin Township featuring a Great Room with Lots of Natural Light and Beautiful New Carpet and Paint in Lovely neutral tones. Laminate floors in the large dining area and galley kitchen which includes all appliances. Pantry, laundry room, half bath on the main level, and 2 car attached garage with remotes. The Master Suite with large bathroom has a huge walk-in closet, and 3 more upstairs bedrooms share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Sliding glass doors open from the dining area to the large back yard where you can relax and enjoy good times with family and friends throughout the seasons.

Wildwood Farms neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, playground, parks and ponds for enjoying lots of outdoor activities. Located just minutes from freeways, restaurants, shopping and other amenities.

Award winning Franklin Township schools.

All Electric Home.

You can see our resident selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 Cork Bend Drive have any available units?
3278 Cork Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3278 Cork Bend Drive have?
Some of 3278 Cork Bend Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 Cork Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3278 Cork Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 Cork Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3278 Cork Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3278 Cork Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3278 Cork Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 3278 Cork Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3278 Cork Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 Cork Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3278 Cork Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 3278 Cork Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3278 Cork Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 Cork Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 Cork Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

