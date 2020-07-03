3278 Cork Bend Drive

Amenities

Great Renovation on this Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Home in Franklin Township featuring a Great Room with Lots of Natural Light and Beautiful New Carpet and Paint in Lovely neutral tones. Laminate floors in the large dining area and galley kitchen which includes all appliances. Pantry, laundry room, half bath on the main level, and 2 car attached garage with remotes. The Master Suite with large bathroom has a huge walk-in closet, and 3 more upstairs bedrooms share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Sliding glass doors open from the dining area to the large back yard where you can relax and enjoy good times with family and friends throughout the seasons.



Wildwood Farms neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, playground, parks and ponds for enjoying lots of outdoor activities. Located just minutes from freeways, restaurants, shopping and other amenities.



Award winning Franklin Township schools.



All Electric Home.



Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

