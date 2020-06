Amenities

recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this meticulously remodeled property that is ready for you to move in immediately! This property has everything you need! With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large kitchen, this property surely won't last long! At move-in, appliances will be installed. Check this property out before it is too late!