Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This lovely brick 3BD, 1BA ranch-style home is available for Rent on the East side of Indianapolis (zip code 46218)!! The home offers a formal living room, dining room, and a nice sized kitchen that the cook will appreciate! Fresh paint and brend new flooring through out the whole house! Off-street parking is available as well. To Rent this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!