Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3250 Oceanline East Dr Available 04/05/19 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath right on the water - This is a 2 bedroom condo right on the water.

You have tile in the kitchen are with fridge, stove, dishwasher and an island. The living room has high ceilings and right on the water with a patio area. Upstairs the carpeted bedrooms each have their own bathrooms. In the master bedroom is another patio facing the relaxing water. You do have an attached 1 car garage too.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $895. Additional Pet fee required for pets.



Resident is responsible for all utilities - all electric apt. and water & sewage. Resident must have in their name for move - in or they will not get the keys. NO EXCEPTIONS



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



