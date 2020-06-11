3238 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath large single family home. This home has all new carpet and vinyl. Huge living/family room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/storage space and eat in kitchen. Bedrooms have ample amount of space. Two large full bathrooms with tub and shower combo. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Large backyard. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application fee per adult. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available 1/23/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.