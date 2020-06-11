All apartments in Indianapolis
3238 Winthrop Avenue

Location

3238 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath large single family home. This home has all new carpet and vinyl. Huge living/family room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/storage space and eat in kitchen. Bedrooms have ample amount of space. Two large full bathrooms with tub and shower combo. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Large backyard. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application fee per adult. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available 1/23/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
3238 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3238 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3238 Winthrop Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3238 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 3238 Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 3238 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3238 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 Winthrop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
