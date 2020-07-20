All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3211 Guion Rd

3211 Guion Road · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
internet access
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large Open kitchen. Big shade trees in the back yard. The house was completely re-painted inside. New roof, new flooring, and new paint.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

**No Pets**
Indianapolis Public Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4994571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Guion Rd have any available units?
3211 Guion Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3211 Guion Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Guion Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Guion Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3211 Guion Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3211 Guion Rd offer parking?
No, 3211 Guion Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Guion Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Guion Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Guion Rd have a pool?
No, 3211 Guion Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Guion Rd have accessible units?
No, 3211 Guion Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Guion Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Guion Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 Guion Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 Guion Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
