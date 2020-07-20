3211 Guion Rd

Amenities
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large Open kitchen. Big shade trees in the back yard. The house was completely re-painted inside. New roof, new flooring, and new paint.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
**No Pets**
Indianapolis Public Schools
