3211 Guion Rd

Amenities

24hr maintenance internet access

Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large Open kitchen. Big shade trees in the back yard. The house was completely re-painted inside. New roof, new flooring, and new paint.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



**No Pets**

Indianapolis Public Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4994571)