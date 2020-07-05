All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:32 PM

3174 Eagledale Drive

3174 Eagledale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3174 Eagledale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Up for rent is a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This home features a ton of updated amenities such as newer cabinets in kitchen, tile flooring, and fresh carpet throughout the home. The open floor plan flows extravagantly from the kitchen to the living room. Fenced in yard and a detached 1 car garage makes this house and wonderful place to call home. Renting for only $795.00 per month with a matching deposit of $795.00. Hurry this home will not last long. If interested in a showing please call Johnathon at 317-210-3225

Section 8 is not accepted at this time.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 Eagledale Drive have any available units?
3174 Eagledale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3174 Eagledale Drive have?
Some of 3174 Eagledale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 Eagledale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3174 Eagledale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 Eagledale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3174 Eagledale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3174 Eagledale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3174 Eagledale Drive offers parking.
Does 3174 Eagledale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 Eagledale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 Eagledale Drive have a pool?
No, 3174 Eagledale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3174 Eagledale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3174 Eagledale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 Eagledale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3174 Eagledale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

