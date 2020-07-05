3174 Eagledale Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Up for rent is a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This home features a ton of updated amenities such as newer cabinets in kitchen, tile flooring, and fresh carpet throughout the home. The open floor plan flows extravagantly from the kitchen to the living room. Fenced in yard and a detached 1 car garage makes this house and wonderful place to call home. Renting for only $795.00 per month with a matching deposit of $795.00. Hurry this home will not last long. If interested in a showing please call Johnathon at 317-210-3225



Section 8 is not accepted at this time.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.