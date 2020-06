Amenities

carpet range refrigerator

This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is move in ready. It is cozy and appears to be a lot larger than you would think. With a clean and modern feel, you will be glad you made this your new home. There is new carpet to welcome you and you will love the location. Don't miss this great opportunity, you will love it here. Stove and fridge will be placed at the time of rental.