Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3155 Shick Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3155 Shick Dr

3155 Shick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Shick Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3b63db081 ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. It has an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a great family room with lots of windows for a bright living space. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Shick Dr have any available units?
3155 Shick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3155 Shick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Shick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Shick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 Shick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3155 Shick Dr offer parking?
No, 3155 Shick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Shick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Shick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Shick Dr have a pool?
No, 3155 Shick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Shick Dr have accessible units?
No, 3155 Shick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Shick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3155 Shick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Shick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3155 Shick Dr has units with air conditioning.

