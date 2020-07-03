3155 Shick Dr

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3b63db081 ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. It has an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a great family room with lots of windows for a bright living space. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years