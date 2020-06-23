All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 6 2020

315 S Rural St

315 South Rural Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 South Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Duplex near English and Southeastern Avenue - WINTER PROMOTION - $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT

This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has the original hardwood floors and a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!

$100 Key deposit and $500 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S Rural St have any available units?
315 S Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 315 S Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
315 S Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S Rural St pet-friendly?
No, 315 S Rural St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 315 S Rural St offer parking?
No, 315 S Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 315 S Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S Rural St have a pool?
No, 315 S Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 315 S Rural St have accessible units?
No, 315 S Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S Rural St have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 S Rural St does not have units with air conditioning.
