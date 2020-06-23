315 S Rural St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors extra storage

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Duplex near English and Southeastern Avenue - WINTER PROMOTION - $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT



This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has the original hardwood floors and a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups.



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!



$100 Key deposit and $500 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!!!



(RLNE4779414)