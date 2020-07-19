All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3146 Earlswood Lane

3146 Earlswood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Earlswood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***
Come view this amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Perry Township. Open concept floor plan with big upgraded eat in kitchen that has ceramic flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms & a master bedroom with all rooms having over sized closets. Master bathroom has large garden tub. Walk out to the fenced in back yard with back patio overlooking a pond. Excellent walking paths right outside of the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Earlswood Lane have any available units?
3146 Earlswood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Earlswood Lane have?
Some of 3146 Earlswood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Earlswood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Earlswood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Earlswood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Earlswood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3146 Earlswood Lane offer parking?
No, 3146 Earlswood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3146 Earlswood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 Earlswood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Earlswood Lane have a pool?
No, 3146 Earlswood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Earlswood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3146 Earlswood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Earlswood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Earlswood Lane has units with dishwashers.
