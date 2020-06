Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This is a beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom/3 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! This home does not accept pets or Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.



UTILITIES: All Electric



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.