3123 Skeeter Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This split-foyer Summerfield home has been completely updated with neutral decor and flooring! Just five minutes to lots of shopping and dining, golf courses, Eagle Creek Park, and access to I-74, I-465, and I-65! The main level houses a living room with a bay window, the kitchen, and the breakfast room. French doors access the expansive deck, overlooking the back yard with mature trees. The lower level includes a family room with a fireplace.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.