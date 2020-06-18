311 East 10th Street

Amenities

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Located in the Heart of St. Joseph neighborhood off 10th & Alabama minutes to I65 access, Mass Ave, Downtown and so much more! This lovely Historic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on the original brick road and features stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. A lovely private, fenced backyard with a huge deck great for entertaining. Includes a 3-car garage. Every conceivable transportation option is at your doorstep, including bike lanes connecting to the Cultural Trail. Perfect walking distance to restaurants & bars in the city. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.