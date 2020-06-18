All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

311 East 10th Street

311 East 10th Street · (317) 576-2911
Location

311 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Located in the Heart of St. Joseph neighborhood off 10th & Alabama minutes to I65 access, Mass Ave, Downtown and so much more! This lovely Historic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on the original brick road and features stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. A lovely private, fenced backyard with a huge deck great for entertaining. Includes a 3-car garage. Every conceivable transportation option is at your doorstep, including bike lanes connecting to the Cultural Trail. Perfect walking distance to restaurants & bars in the city. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 East 10th Street have any available units?
311 East 10th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 East 10th Street have?
Some of 311 East 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 East 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 311 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 311 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 311 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
