3102 Ellen Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom home features 2 full baths, 2 living rooms, 2 car attached garage, with a fenced backyard for privacy. It is conveniently located to schools, worship centers, shopping. It comes with brand new refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer hookup available.Rental Requirements:*Net Income must be at least 3 times the rent*Deposit will be higher for applicants with lower credit situation*2 months of pay stubs*2 months of financial or bank statements

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.