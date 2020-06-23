All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 North Alabama Street

303 North Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
Ready to go downtown office suite in Lockerbie Marketplace. This modern 3000 sf unit has a flexible and open floor plan. Welcoming reception area, executive corner office with exceptional downtown views, 4 closed door offices with views, open space for cubicles plus eat in kitchen area with separate door. New AC just installed. Offered as a fully furnished sublease. Immediate availability. Ideal for business, attorney or sales office. Walk score rating of 97 for Walker’s Paradise. Conveniently next to Needlers Fresh Market, across from Indy Cultural Trail on a Bikeshare station, Horizon Bank and near most downtown services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 North Alabama Street have any available units?
303 North Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 303 North Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 North Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 North Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 North Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 303 North Alabama Street offer parking?
No, 303 North Alabama Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 North Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 North Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 North Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 303 North Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 North Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 303 North Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 North Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 North Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 North Alabama Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 North Alabama Street has units with air conditioning.
