303 North Alabama Street

Ready to go downtown office suite in Lockerbie Marketplace. This modern 3000 sf unit has a flexible and open floor plan. Welcoming reception area, executive corner office with exceptional downtown views, 4 closed door offices with views, open space for cubicles plus eat in kitchen area with separate door. New AC just installed. Offered as a fully furnished sublease. Immediate availability. Ideal for business, attorney or sales office. Walk score rating of 97 for Walker’s Paradise. Conveniently next to Needlers Fresh Market, across from Indy Cultural Trail on a Bikeshare station, Horizon Bank and near most downtown services.