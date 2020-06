Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely upgraded and is super clean. You will love the fireplace, new carpet, new paint, large back-yard and everything else the Owner has done to make this the perfect home. You are centrally located to everything you need and will love the neighborhood. Make sure you see this home right away.