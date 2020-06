Amenities

You don't want to miss out on this quite 2 bed 1 bath home with a bonus room for dinning/living space with a deck, completely rehab with new hardwood floors, fresh paint,new carpet and appliance. This home also comes with w/d as well with a basement. one car garage and privacy fence to enjoy family gathering. visit www.pmimeridian.com to apply online