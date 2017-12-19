All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2960 South Pennsylvania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2960 South Pennsylvania Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:21 PM

2960 South Pennsylvania Street

2960 S Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2960 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is move-in ready and available now! Unique structure with ample space throughout the home. Two bonus rooms that could make for a great closet, additional bedroom or storage space. Large kitchen space with a built-in island. Entertain in any of the open, bright rooms. New flooring and paint throughout the home. This unit at this price won't last long!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required

Application - $50/Adult age 18 and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2016346116

To schedule a self-guided viewing, use the Rently.com link below:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031645?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3

***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
2960 South Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2960 South Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
2960 South Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 South Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street does not offer parking.
Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 South Pennsylvania Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2960 South Pennsylvania Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College