2960 South Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This home is move-in ready and available now! Unique structure with ample space throughout the home. Two bonus rooms that could make for a great closet, additional bedroom or storage space. Large kitchen space with a built-in island. Entertain in any of the open, bright rooms. New flooring and paint throughout the home. This unit at this price won't last long!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required



Application - $50/Adult age 18 and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2016346116



To schedule a self-guided viewing, use the Rently.com link below:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031645?source=marketing



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3



***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.