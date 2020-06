Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car detached garage. The bedrooms are large, the kitchen and bathroom are updated and you will like the open feel from the moment you walk in. The garage is a great benefit and a rare find for you and your family. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental. Make sure you see this home right away.