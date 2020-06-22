All apartments in Indianapolis
2940 S Roena St

2940 Roena St · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Roena St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated 3 bedroom home is available for RENT on the West side of Indianapolis (zip code 46241). It is Ben Davis School district! Fresh paint, new floors. Home features traditional floor plan with large living room, renewed eat-in kitchen with over the sink window, oversized 2 car garage with storage sheds, fenced back yard, and a basement!!! Convenient to the Airport and easy access to Indianapolis. No HOA or restrictions. To Rent this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!

See all the available properties at www.IndyLease.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 S Roena St have any available units?
2940 S Roena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2940 S Roena St currently offering any rent specials?
2940 S Roena St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 S Roena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 S Roena St is pet friendly.
Does 2940 S Roena St offer parking?
Yes, 2940 S Roena St does offer parking.
Does 2940 S Roena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 S Roena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 S Roena St have a pool?
No, 2940 S Roena St does not have a pool.
Does 2940 S Roena St have accessible units?
No, 2940 S Roena St does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 S Roena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 S Roena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 S Roena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 S Roena St does not have units with air conditioning.
