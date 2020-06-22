2940 S Roena St

Amenities

This updated 3 bedroom home is available for RENT on the West side of Indianapolis (zip code 46241). It is Ben Davis School district! Fresh paint, new floors. Home features traditional floor plan with large living room, renewed eat-in kitchen with over the sink window, oversized 2 car garage with storage sheds, fenced back yard, and a basement!!! Convenient to the Airport and easy access to Indianapolis. No HOA or restrictions. To Rent this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!



