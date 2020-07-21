All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2935 Ida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2935 Ida St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2935 Ida St

2935 Ida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2935 Ida Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story House for Rent on Near West Side - Fantastic 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story House for Rent with Partially Finished Basement on Near West Side. This Spacious Home has about 1800 Sq Ft with a Fenced Back Yard. Other Highlights and Amenities include Detached Garage, Walk-out Basement, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Spacious Closets, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located on off of West Washington just a few miles from the Zoo and Downtown. Shopping and conveniences along Washington St. Access to I-70 at Harding St and Holt Rd. Incredible Deal!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3783694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Ida St have any available units?
2935 Ida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 Ida St have?
Some of 2935 Ida St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 Ida St currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Ida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Ida St pet-friendly?
No, 2935 Ida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2935 Ida St offer parking?
Yes, 2935 Ida St offers parking.
Does 2935 Ida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Ida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Ida St have a pool?
No, 2935 Ida St does not have a pool.
Does 2935 Ida St have accessible units?
No, 2935 Ida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Ida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 Ida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College