2932 Broadway St

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with gorgeous hardwood flooring, kitchen has new laminate flooring and includes stainless steel appliances. The laundry room conveniently located off the kitchen. Three spacious bedrooms and extra storage closet on the second floor. The backyard is divided and fully fenced, with off street parking. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!
Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection