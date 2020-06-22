All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2932 Broadway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2932 Broadway St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

2932 Broadway St

2932 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2932 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98ca60a0dd ----
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with gorgeous hardwood flooring, kitchen has new laminate flooring and includes stainless steel appliances. The laundry room conveniently located off the kitchen. Three spacious bedrooms and extra storage closet on the second floor. The backyard is divided and fully fenced, with off street parking. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!

Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Broadway St have any available units?
2932 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Broadway St have?
Some of 2932 Broadway St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 2932 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 2932 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 2932 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 2932 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College