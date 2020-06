Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The deposit moves you in! The rest of January is FREE! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is available for immediate move-in! Spacious living and kitchen for plenty of entertaining space. Refrigerator and stove/oven are included and will be placed at the time of rental.. Check out the huge private back yard. Easy access to all shopping, stores, and schools. Schedule your tour today!