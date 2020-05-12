All apartments in Indianapolis
2926 Earlswood Lane

2926 Earlswood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Earlswood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"2 WEEKS FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 8/31/19!!"Great 3 bedroom 2 and half bathroom 2 story home with fenced in back yard and deck to enjoy. Home offers a long inviting livingroom, long kitchen with plenty of counter space and eat in dining area. Upstairs loft area, big master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet. Rental Insurance required.

Pets are welcome! Includes $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, 3 pet max.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Earlswood Lane have any available units?
2926 Earlswood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2926 Earlswood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Earlswood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Earlswood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Earlswood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Earlswood Lane offer parking?
No, 2926 Earlswood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Earlswood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Earlswood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Earlswood Lane have a pool?
No, 2926 Earlswood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Earlswood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2926 Earlswood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Earlswood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Earlswood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Earlswood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Earlswood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
